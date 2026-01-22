K'taka Guv address: 'Repeal' of MGNREGA contentious point in stand-off with govt

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The alleged injustice meted out to the state by the Centre and repealing of MGNREGA and replacing it with VB– G RAM G – Karnataka government preferred calling it VB- Gram G, were among the contentious points that led to the stand-off between Thaawarchand Gehlot and the state government, ultimately resulting in a row over the Governor's address on Thursday.

Governor Gehlot read out just three lines of his customary address to the legislature and walked out of the House, in yet another episode of a governor locking horns with an elected government in a non-BJP ruled state .

The address prepared by the state government comprised 122 paragraphs and the objection was by and large over 10 of them.

The Congress government in Karnataka wanted the governor to read these 10 paragraphs critical of Central policies.

The governor, much to the chagrin of the ruling dispensation, skipped the entire speech and read only the first two lines of the first paragraph and the last line from the concluding one, thereby completing the exercise of delivering address to both the Houses of Karnataka Legislature.

The governor's address said that the state has suffered injustice in tax devolution, centrally sponsored schemes, central sector schemes, and special schemes.

"The Union Government must seriously consider that economically suppressing Karnataka, which occupies a driving position in the national economy, will adversely affect the entire country," the speech, officially released by the state government to the media, said.

During the period of the 15th Finance Commission, resources to the tune of approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore were denied to the state, and this "grave injustice" has been brought to the notice of the 16th Finance Commission.

The real bone of contention between the government and the Lok Bhavan seems to be the new rural employment law, the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

The ruling Congress has preferred calling it "VB Gram G", instead of VB – G RAM G, By repealing MGNREGA, the Centre has deprived rural wage labourers, small farmers, and women of their rights to employment and unemployment allowance, the governor's speech read.

According to the government, by repealing the UPA-era MGNREGA, which was a "monumental chapter" in rural India’s development journey, the rural life of India has been weakened.

"The employment guarantee assured under the MGNREGA Act has been taken away by the new VB Gram-G Act. Section-3 of the MGNREGA Act clearly mandated that every person who applied for work in a Panchayat must be provided employment.” Alleging that the demand-based employment principle has been destroyed and replaced with a supply-driven scheme, the Karnataka government alleged, "the VB Gram-G scheme has been designed to protect corporate capitalist interests, thereby sacrificing rural people's welfare." "My government strongly condemns this anti-progressive measure. MGNREGA had earned nationwide recognition and stood as a symbol of progress, but the Union government has consigned it to oblivion." it said. PTI GMS GMS SA