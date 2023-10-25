Karnataka has become Congress' ATM to fund upcoming polls: BJP spokesperson

Hyderabad: Karnataka has become the Congress' ATM and the party has collected huge sums of money through "corruption" to fund the upcoming polls in different states including Telangana, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said recently a huge amount of cash was seized in Karnataka after raids.

"The Congress government is indulged in rampant corruption in Karnataka. The state has become the ATM of Congress... There are clues of huge collections of money at several places in Karnataka to use in Telangana elections and other states. They accumulated thousands of crores of rupees from builders, contractors and businessmen through a 50 per cent commission and that money is being sent to Telangana from Tamil Nadu," he charged.

The Income Tax department is investigating the matter, he said.

The BJP leader further attacked the ruling BRS, Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over "corruption and dynastic politics".

"Be it Congress, AIMIM or BRS, their only work is to do corruption and their motive is to protect their families. These dynastic parties don't care about the people," he alleged, adding they want to set new records of corruption.

Calling the BRS, the "Bhrashta Rishtedar" party, in an apparent reference to corruption and dynastic politics, he alleged "BRS has looted the state and their corrupt acts are being exposed and, in the coming days, many corrupt practices in which BRS has a direct hand will also get exposed".

The BJP leader claimed the BRS and AIMIM were "extra players" of the opposition INDIA alliance.

He targeted the AIMIM saying it works only for one community and it is 'B' team of BRS and Congress.

Syed Zafar appealed to the electorate in Telangana to opt for 'double engine' government by giving the BJP an opportunity.

Telangana goes to the polls on November 30 and counting will take place on December 3.