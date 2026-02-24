K'taka HC directs police not to take coercive steps against actor Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) In a relief to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed police not to take any coercive steps against him in a case related to allegedly mocking a local deity.

Hearing his petition seeking quashing of an FIR for allegedly mocking the deity of coastal Karnataka during an event in Goa, the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna gave the direction to the Bengaluru police.

The bench also reprimanded the actor for his behaviour and said hurting religious sentiments will not be tolerated. It directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

During the Filmfare Awards event in Goa, Singh imitated actor-director Rishab Shetty's role showing him under the 'Avesham' of Goddess Chavundi in "Kantara Chapter-1".

He even called Chavundi Goddess as a ghost.

Alleging that this act of the actor has hurt his religious sentiments, a lawyer approached a city court to book a case against the actor.

On the court's direction the city police registered an FIR against the 'Dhurandhar' lead. PTI GMS SA