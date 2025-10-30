K'taka HC directs RSS convenor to meet Kalaburagi district authorities over proposed march

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convenor for Kalaburagi, Ashok Patil, to meet district authorities on November 5 at the Advocate-General’s office to discuss the proposed route march in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district.

The court expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way for a resolution and ordered that the matter be taken up again on November 7 for further proceedings.

The court also asked Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam, representing the petitioner, to participate in the discussion on the event’s logistics and permissions.

The march, initially planned for November 2, has been deferred pending this meeting.

This marks the second such court-ordered meeting after a similar direction was issued on October 24. The High Court had then asked the state to hold a peace-committee meeting on October 28, citing reports of tension in Chittapur related to the planned march. PTI COR GMS GMS KH