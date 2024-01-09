K'taka HC issues notice to state over shortage of 16,000 medical professionals

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and union governments over the reported shortage of over 16,000 medical professionals in the state.

The HC had taken cognisance of a newspaper report based on a study conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and directed the Registrar General to file a public interest litigation.

Acting on the PIL, the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued the notices and adjourned the hearing.

The PIL has sought direction to the government for filling up all the vacancies for medical practitioners and to submit a report on the strategies for implementing the budgetary allocation on healthcare and health infrastructure.

"The health services in Karnataka are in dire straits, particularly in rural areas. With the alarming rise in epidemics, state health services which are understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the increase in patients will collapse," the PIL states.

Further, the PIL says that there is a "complete lack of coordination and supervision on part of the Respondent No.2 (Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka) while various health strategies are being implemented and, therefore, are far from achieving the desired results." The FICCI report "$1 Trillion Economy Karnataka's Vision" had noted the shortage of primary health centres in 454 rural areas. The report mentioned the shortfall of 723 MBBS doctors, 7,492 nurses, 1,517 lab technicians, 1,512 pharmacists, 1,752 attendants and 3,253 Group D staff. PTI CORR RS SDP ANE