K'taka HC reserves verdict on state's appeal against stay on GO on activities in public premises

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the state government's appeal challenging a single judge order staying a GO mandating private organisations to secure prior permission before holding any activities in government-owned spaces.

The single judge, in an interim order issued on October 28, had observed that the government order (GO) prima facie infringed upon citizens' fundamental rights.

According to the GO, any programme or procession held in violation of the government order will be treated as "unlawful assembly" under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right wing organisation, including its route marches.

Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing for the state before a division bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice Geetha K B, argued that the order merely criminalised encroachment on government property and did not curtail fundamental freedoms.

The bench questioned whether a congregation of 10 or more people could automatically be deemed unlawful, asking the state if such restrictions would also apply to ordinary citizens walking together.

The AG responded that the restriction was specific to processions and rallies, and that the petitioner's intention to hold public discourses in parks was impermissible without prior approval.

"If tomorrow 30 organisations occupy a park, is that permissible," he asked, adding that citizens could use designated venues such as halls or Freedom Park in the city for such events.

The AG maintained that the order was "an enabling provision" aimed at safeguarding public property and maintaining order, arguing that it did not infringe upon citizens' rights. He added that permission could still be granted for legitimate requests, and that the directive was framed in public interest.

Countering the state's position senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli, appearing for the respondent, a non-government oganisation argued that the appeal against the interim order was not maintainable.

He said the right to assemble peacefully was protected under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution and could only be restricted on grounds of public order. Describing the government order as "manifestly arbitrary," he contended that it effectively criminalised routine activities like playing cricket in a playground without prior permission.

Haranahalli further asserted that streets and parks fall under the jurisdiction of local bodies, and not the state, which cannot impose such restrictions through executive orders.

After hearing both sides, the bench reserved its verdict while observing that it would consider the maintainability and implications of the government's appeal. The matter before the single judge is scheduled for further hearing on November 17.

As per the GO on October 18, permission to use government premises must be sought three days before a programme or event, and it will be applicable to any private association, society, trust, club, body of individuals or any other entity, whether registered or not.

Permission will be required for any procession or rally, which includes a congregation of over 10 persons, accompanied by music, having a common object to carry on a common movement or route march passing through a government property. However, marriage and funeral gatherings are exempted.

Government premises include land, building, road, park, playground, water body or any immovable property owned and managed by local authorities or administrative departments, boards, corporations etc.

The jurisdictional police commissioner or deputy commissioner will be the "competent authority" to issue permits.

The order was based on a recent Cabinet decision, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Opposition BJP had criticised the move, alleging that it was intended to curb the programmes and marches of the RSS. PTI CORR KSU SA