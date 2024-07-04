K'taka Health Minister directs officials to start door-to-door dengue awareness drive

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to launch a door-to-door dengue awareness drive in the state.

The Minister gave the directions during a video conference with the DCs, chief executive officers of all the Zilla (district) Panchayats and senior officers.

Rao told the DCs and the CEOs of ZPs to rope in district health officers, health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers to destroy the dengue larva.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure there is no dengue-related death in the state.

He also told the officers that they should make sure that no hospital or diagnostic centre charges exorbitantly for carrying out dengue test and other vector- borne diseases.

Karnataka has seen a spurt in dengue cases prompting the Minister to give directions to officials. PTI GMS GMS SS