K'taka HM Parameshwara hopes for 'political promotion' in 2026, says he too has ambitions

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday hinted about his Chief Ministerial aspirations, asserting he too has ambitions like everyone and expects a "political promotion" this year if the Congress high command decides so.

The senior leader, who had served as state Congress chief in the past, had in November said that he too was in the race to become the CM, amid speculations about a change in the state's top post.

"The political promotion should happen in 26 (2026). It is left to our high command. If the high command does it (promotes), it will happen," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

Asked whether he is optimistic about it, he said, "I have lived so far as an optimist, so it is not something new to me. Don't you have (ambition) to become something in life. A human should have ambition, if not he is not human." "I too have ambition like everyone else. When I joined politics, naturally I had an ambition to become MLA and Minister. From each step there will be a desire to go one more step ahead, but it is all left to our high command," he added.

Asked whether the situation was favourable for him, Parameshwara said, "you (media) are observing it every day as to whom the situation is favourable and to whom it is not." "You people watch it through the camera lens, it may appear to you in detail." The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023.

Amid the ongoing power tussle for the top post, there has also been demand for a "Dalit CM" within the ruling Congress, in case of leadership change, with Parameshwara, a senior leader from the community, as a prime contender.

There have been speculations within the party circles that Siddaramaiah's faction will push for Parameshwara or other senior leaders among them for the CM post, in case of any change of guard. PTI KSU SA