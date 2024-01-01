K'taka incurred crop loss of Rs 35,000 cr due to drought, hope 2024 will be promising year: CM

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state incurred a crop loss of Rs 35,000 crore in 48 lakh hectares due to the drought and asserted that relief from the government will not be sufficient if nature does not support it.

Extending new year greetings to senior government secretaries who met him today, the chief minister hoped that 2024 would be a promising year for the state.

"We have incurred a crop loss of Rs 35,000 crore in 48 lakh hectares in the state due to the drought. Relief from the government will not be sufficient if nature does not support us. We are facing this situation due to climate change. Good rains are expected during the monsoon in 2024. I pray to God for a good monsoon," he said after exchanging greetings with the government secretaries.

Siddaramaiah stressed that the severity of drought was less due to the state government's poll guarantees.

The chief minister said that rain is necessary for development to reach the desired expectation. More than 60 per cent of people are dependent on agriculture.

"It is because of our guarantees that the severity of the drought has been reduced. Poor families have gained purchasing power," he said.

He opined that although there is drought, its intensity has been reduced to some extent.

Quoting the universal basic income policy, the chief minister said the income of the people has increased and economic activities have been given impetus.

"People have chosen us for the development of the state. The government has chosen the bureaucrats," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that change in society can be brought only about with a pro-people and social approach.

"We have to work according to the people’s expectation and understanding the Constitution," he said. PTI AMP KH