K'taka: Interstate Gang arrested for robbery at jewellery shop

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Feb 23 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in this district and stealing gold and silver bars worth nearly Rs 20 lakh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Shira town of this district on Sunday, they said.

The accused, identified as Arvind Kumar (28), Dungar Singh (24), Mahender Singh (32) and Madhu Singh (28), all natives of Rajasthan, were apprehended following a combing operation in a forest area after an overnight chase, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Venkat, the accused allegedly broke into the jewellery shop on Sunday afternoon and robbed gold and silver articles.

Soon after receiving the information about the robbery, police formed teams and chased the suspects, who reportedly blocked roads leading to villages while attempting to escape.

The accused later entered the forest areas of Mudigere Kaval and Makerahalli, where they hid. After a whole-night combing operation, police arrested the four in what officials described as a "cinematic" operation.

Stolen property recovered from the accused includes 100 grams of gold bars worth approximately Rs 14 lakh, 1.5 kg of silver bars valued at Rs 3.25 lakh, and gold-plated silver bars worth Rs 2.75 lakh.

A vehicle and an iPhone were also seized, police said. PTI COR AMP SA