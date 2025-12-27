K'taka man accused of abetting wife's suicide kills self in Nagpur; mother hurt in bid to end life

Nagpur, Dec 27 (PTI) A Bengaluru man accused of abetting the suicide of his wife ended his life in a hotel in Nagpur on Saturday, while his mother later attempted suicide out of shock at the turn of events, a police official said.

The incident took place at a hotel on Wardha Road here, the Sonegaon police station official added.

"Suraj Shivanna (36), a a resident of BEL Layout in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, hanged himself from a ceiling fan. His wife Ganvi had committed suicide on December 22 in Vidyaranyapura police limits just one-and-half months after marriage. Suraj was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of her parents," the official said.

"Alleging threats from Ganvi's kin, Suraj, his younger brother Sanjay (35), and their mother Jayanti Shivanna (60) left for Hyderabad and then arrived here on December 26. After coming to know about Suraj's death, Jayanti also attempted suicide but was saved by Sanjay. She is admitted to AIIMS here," the official added.

A case of accidental death has been registered and Sanjay's statement has been recorded, he said. PTI COR BNM