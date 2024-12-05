K'taka Minister Eshwar Khandre directs officials to study TN model in checking man-animal conflicts

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre directed forest officials on Thursday to study the effectiveness of the methods followed by Tamil Nadu in controlling man-animal conflicts.

Advertisment

Noting that Karnataka's elephant population alone stood at 5,395, not to mention bison and wild boars, the minister urged the officials to come up with an alternative plan to prevent damage to life and crops.

Kodagu, Hassan, Sakleshpura, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara are the worst affected districts in Karnataka due to man-animal conflicts.

According to him, at present Karnataka is spending Rs 1.5 crore per kilometre for barricading the villages adjoining forested areas with used railway fences.

Advertisment

Karnataka has so far barricaded 312 km using these old fences.

"But Tamil Nadu is using steel ropes that only cost Rs 45 lakh per kilometre. We should see if the steel ropes can withstand the elephants and other wild animals' trespassing," the minister told the officials.

He instructed them to submit the report within 10 days.

Advertisment

The minister also asked officials to submit a comparative report on the loss of life and crop damage before and after the installation of the old railway fences.

A note in this regard has been sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries as well, said a press release from the office of Minister Khandre. PTI JR ROH