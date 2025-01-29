K'taka Minister Parameshwara inaugurates traffic police museum, experience centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday inaugurated the traffic police museum and experience centre at the Traffic Management Centre here.

The Traffic Police Museum is a unique institution dedicated to showcasing the history and evolution of traffic management in the city, officials said.

According to the traffic police, the exhibits at the museum include: Vintage traffic equipment and uniforms, historic photographs and documents, interactive displays on traffic safety and rules.

The traffic museum serves as a valuable resource for students and researchers, traffic enthusiasts and professionals.

"By showcasing the history and development of traffic management, the Traffic Museum aims to promote road safety awareness, educate citizens about traffic rules, and inspire a sense of appreciation for the tireless efforts of traffic police personnel, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said in a statement.

The Experience Centre is a state-of-the-art facility which offers an engaging and interactive experience, showcasing the technological evolution of traffic policing and road safety in the city.

"It provides a stimulated traffic scenarios for hands-on learning, Interactive quizzes and games on road safety, real-time digital model of Bengaluru Traffic," it stated.

The key features of the Centre includes educational programmes for schools and colleges and workshops on road safety and traffic management, the traffic police said.

The Home Minister also launched the ASTraM Mobile app, which has been designed as a “one-stop solution” for all commuter needs. It will provide real-time traffic updates and also includes features for accident reporting, violation reporting and payment of traffic fines.

A coffee Table Book, chronicling the history of the Bengaluru Traffic Police was also launched, e-version of which is available at the BTP website btp.karnataka.gov.in.