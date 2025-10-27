K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge hits back at Assam CM, accuses him of twisting his words

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a "political spin", Karnataka Minister Priyaank Kharge on Monday said the former should reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere.

Kharge, who is the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT was reacting to Sarma calling him a "a first-class idiot" and the Assam government's reported move to register a case against him for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the Northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.

Kharge had purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

Taking to X on Monday, Minister Kharge said, "As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem." Alleging that after nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education and economic growth, as per NITI Aayog’s latest report, he said the only thing Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth.

"Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities," he added.

Kharge said instead of twisting his words, Sarma should focus on addressing unemployment and governance failures.

"The BJPs days in Assam are numbered." "When Congress returns to power in Assam, our focus will be on skilling, employability and rebuilding faith in governance. We will create an environment, where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a 3rd rate crook," he added.

Criticising the opposition Congress in Assam for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka Minister, Sarma earlier in the day in Guwahati said, "Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and Congress has yet not condemned Priyank Kharge." PTI KSU ROH