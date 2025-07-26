K'taka minister refutes Andhra CM, says first indigenous quantum computer operational in B'luru

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) In a sharp rebuttal to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that his state is set to deploy India’s first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju asserted that the country’s first quantum computer is already operational in Bengaluru.

In a statement, Karnataka Science and Technology Minister said the quantum computer, built by Bengaluru-based QpiAI, has been providing commercial services since April 2025.

He was responding to Naidu’s post on 'X' dated July 24, in which the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Our state is set to deploy India’s first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, with support from @QpiAI." "This initiative, backed by the National Quantum Mission, aims to transform agriculture, water management, and healthcare. I would like to congratulate QpiAI founder Mr Nagendra Nagarajan and express my gratitude to @nqmdst for their support of this project," Naidu added.

Reacting to the announcement, Boseraju said, "For the record, India’s first quantum computer—built indigenously by @QpiAI right here in Bengaluru—began commercial operations in April 2025." "This 25-qubit quantum computer, named INDUS, is already delivering real-world services in sectors such as healthcare, defence, advanced research, finance, and others," he said.

Karnataka, he added, is not only leading the nation in quantum innovation but also continues to strengthen its position as the epicentre of India’s quantum future.

"While celebrating our progress, we must also cultivate a culture of considering facts and figures," the minister remarked.

In a subsequent statement, Boseraju highlighted that India’s first Quantum Research Park has been established at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved Rs 48 crore for the development of its second phase, he added.

"Several initiatives are underway to ensure the holistic growth of the quantum sector in Karnataka," he said.

Boseraju also claimed that for the first time in the country, a Quantum Summit will be held in Bengaluru on July 31 and August 1.

A roadmap to transform Karnataka into a global quantum powerhouse will be unveiled at the summit by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Boseraju said.

With a strong content lineup, the summit will showcase cutting-edge innovations from academia, startups, and enterprises driving quantum advancements, reads the Quantum India Bengaluru, 2025 website.

Attendees will explore the latest developments in quantum technologies through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and industry presentations. Exclusive industry visits to top quantum labs and companies will provide hands-on exposure to real-world applications, it added. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK