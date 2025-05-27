K'taka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil says COVID situation under control, urges caution

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday said doctors and health workers have been instructed to wear masks.

He said there is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 preparedness meeting with all the directors of state-run medical colleges and hospitals here, the minister reassured citizens, saying “COVID cases are increasing daily, but there is no need for undue worry. Pregnant women should use masks. The government is fully prepared. People should also cooperate with us,” he stated.

As schools are set to reopen after summer vacation, he said students showing symptoms of fever, cold or cough should not be sent to school. If children develop symptoms during school hours, parents should be contacted and the child sent home immediately.

"We must conduct testing for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases. I’ve held meetings with directors of all medical education hospitals. We’ve arranged labs and testing will be done across four divisions. Instructions have been given to collect data on oxygen beds and ventilators," he said in a statement.

With a possible spike in COVID cases expected in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, the minister advised senior citizens and pregnant women to use masks in crowded places.

The Minister said that despite rising cases, masks are not mandatory for everyone and only those with fever, cold or cough need to wear them.

"We’re monitoring the situation closely. This time, heavy rains and changing weather are also causing seasonal illness," Patil said.

Noting that Bengaluru is witnessing the highest number of new COVID cases in the state, the Minister, however, said that the infection is not spreading rapidly.

“There is no need for panic if people follow government guidelines. Most people are already vaccinated. If necessary, we’ll coordinate with the Union Health Ministry to procure more vaccines,” he assured.

He said even as cases increase, there is no cause for alarm.

"Testing facilities should be kept ready. As a precaution, health workers must wear masks. Instructions have been given to check the availability of medicines and oxygen beds and to submit reports accordingly, Patil added.