K''taka native wins Rs 49 crore jackpot in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 5 (PTI) An Indian expatriate hailing from coastal Karnataka has won the grand prize in Abu Dhabi's popular Big Ticket raffle draw, taking home Dh20 million — approximately Rs 49 crore — in a windfall that has sparked celebrations in his hometown.

The lottery results were revealed on Tuesday online.

The winner, identified as 33 year-old Shanthanu Shettigar from Udyavar in Udupi district, secured the jackpot during the live draw held in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. Shettigar, who is currently based in Muscat, Oman, works in the retail sector and had purchased the winning ticket jointly with a friend, according to organisers.

The winning entry — Series 283, ticket number 305810 — was announced during the televised raffle event, a monthly draw that attracts participants from across the Gulf and beyond. Big Ticket is among the region's best-known prize raffles, regularly awarding multi-million Dirham jackpots to expatriates and residents.

Speaking to organisers after the announcement, Shettigar expressed surprise and excitement at the unexpected win. He said the prize money would be shared with his ticket partner as planned, reflecting a joint purchase arrangement common among participants seeking to improve their odds.

News of the victory quickly reached Udupi, where friends and relatives described the win as a moment of pride for the community. Residents said Shettigar had been working abroad for several years and maintained close ties with his hometown.

While Shettigar's immediate plans were not disclosed in detail, organisers said winners are typically contacted directly to complete formalities before prize disbursal. The win adds to a growing list of high-profile jackpot victories by Indian expatriates in recent years.