K’taka police to conduct drive to identify foreign nationals staying illegally: Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he has directed the police department to conduct a statewide drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals or other foreign nationals staying illegally here.

He also said directions have been issued to identify chemical factories operating across Karnataka and to record their trade licences and activities as part of efforts to curb drug manufacturing.

"Yesterday, I issued directions to the department to conduct a statewide drive to identify Bangladeshis or other foreign nationals who are staying illegally," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there were conflicting claims about the number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the state.

"Some are claiming there are 20 lakh illegal Bangladeshis. As per our records, around 370 people have been deported so far. Whatever the number may be, those staying illegally must be identified and action taken to deport them," he said.

Referring to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru, the minister said its records also did not indicate a large number of foreign nationals illegally staying in the state.

"Even otherwise, if anyone is staying here illegally, it has to be identified. Therefore, directions have been given to conduct a drive," he added.

Parameshwara said that, similarly, to curb illegal drug factories, police have been instructed to identify chemical factories within city limits, inspect them, bring them on record and monitor their activities.

"These are important directions. Officials have already begun the exercise of recording where chemical factories are located, what they manufacture and whether they possess valid trade licences. All these details are being collected," he said.

He added that instructions had also been given to conduct inspections rigorously within the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate limits.

The minister further said that CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has begun preparations for the state budget.

"The department has prepared a presentation outlining its demands, which will be submitted to the CM. Most importantly, we want recruitments to take place, new police stations to be opened, and other requirements to be addressed," he added. PTI KSU SSK