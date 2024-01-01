K'taka registers 296 new Covid-19 cases and one death

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday recorded 296 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, the Health Department said.

According to the Covid bulletin issued by the department, the day saw 50 discharges even as there were 1,245 total active novel coronavirus patients.

Of the active patients, 1,179 are under home isolation and 66 have been hospitalised, including 20 in ICU.

A 55-year-old man affected by coronavirus was fully vaccinated. He died due to Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the department said. PTI GMS GMS KH