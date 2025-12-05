K'taka seer hails PM Modi gifting copy of Gita to Russia President Putin

Udupi (Karnataka) Dec 5 (PTI) Puttige Math Seer Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of presenting a Russian-language edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, describing it as a reaffirmation of India's commitment to sharing its spiritual traditions with the world.

Addressing reporters here, the seer said the choice of the Gita as a diplomatic gift reflected the Prime Minister's consistent effort to promote the universal values embedded in India's civilisational heritage.

"The Bhagavad Gita is an invaluable scripture gifted by India to humanity. Wherever the Prime Minister goes, he takes the Gita with him. There can be no greater offering," he said.

The gifting of a translated version held particular relevance, as it enabled wider global access to Indian philosophical thought.

"By offering a Russian translation, the Prime Minister has once again demonstrated that India's spiritual wealth is meant for all cultures. This message carries great significance," he said.

He also stated that the teachings of the Gita could positively influence governance and public administration.

"The scripture emphasises performing one's duty without attachment to outcomes. When individuals become overly result-oriented, the quality of work suffers. These principles have relevance for governments and institutions," he said.

The seer recalled Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Udupi during his Karnataka tour, including his stop at the Sri Krishna Math, where he engaged with temple seers.

He also took part in the "Laksha Geeta Pathana," a mass Bhagavad Gita recitation involving more than one lakh devotees. He later joined the recital along with the seer Thirtha, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and other dignitaries.

According to him, the Prime Minister had expressed appreciation for Puttige Math's efforts to promote the Gita through educational and outreach initiatives.

Thirtha said that such gestures strengthened India's global cultural presence and encouraged dissemination of classical texts in multiple languages. He expressed confidence that the presentation of the Russian Gita would further deepen cultural and civilisational dialogue between India and Russia. PTI COR AMP SA