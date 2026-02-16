K'taka: Tiger dies after suspected to have been caught in snare

Chamrajnagar (Karnataka), Feb 16 (PTI) A male tiger was found dead in the backwaters of Gundal reservoir here in this district, officials said on Monday.

The tiger, estimated to be around five-six years old, was found dead by the forest officials who were on patrolling duty on Sunday, they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the forest department officials said that it is suspected that the tiger died after getting caught in a snare trap.

Following the Standard Operating Procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the representatives nominated by NTCA, a nominee of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Bengaluru, veterinary officer and local representatives inspected the site.

The dog squad personel also inspected the spot as part of the probe.

The local police were also informed in this regard and post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A wildlife offence case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is in progress. PTI COR AMP SA