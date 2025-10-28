K'taka to appeal against HC's stay on govt order on pvt organisations activities in public premises

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has directed officials to file an appeal against the High Court's stay on the state government's order regulating activities of private organisations on public or government premises.

In a setback to the Congress government, the Karnataka High Court stayed the state's recent directive.

"I have asked the officials to file an appeal before the division bench. The Dharwad bench (of HC) has given a stay order. We will appeal against this order," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The government had issued the order on October 18, requiring private organisations, associations, and groups to seek approval before using government property or public spaces for their activities.

While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was based on a recent Cabinet decision, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

The opposition BJP had also criticised the government's move, alleging that it was intended to curb the programmes and marches of the RSS. PTI KSU KH