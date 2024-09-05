K'taka to celebrate International Democracy Day by forming human chain from Bidar to Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru, Sept 4 (PTI) This September 15, when the world commemorates the UN-proclaimed International Day for Democracy, Karnataka hopes to form the world’s longest human chain, by linking arms from Bidar to Chamarajanagar.

The event, supposedly a nod to Karnataka’s continued commitment towards democratic principles and a thriving democracy, will cover all 31 districts of Karnataka, approximately 2,500km.

“This will be the longest such attempt in the world. About 25 lakh people are expected to participate, with an average of more than 1,000 people every kilometre,” said Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa, According to him, the participants of the human chain will not only display banners and posters on democracy underlining the concept of liberty and freedom of expression, but they also remind us of our fundamental duties, like protecting our environment.

“We are also planning to plant 10 lakh saplings across the state by those participating in the human chain,” the minister added.

Last year too, Karnataka observed International Democracy Day by reciting the Preamble of the Constitution of India. The initiative was led by the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and was organised by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Backward Class Welfare Department and Tribal Welfare Department.

With a registration of 2,31,66,401 participants from 84 countries, including online, the event went on to receive recognition from the World Books of Records, London, said the minister.

“Like last time, if they want, people can print their own Preamble copy on the spot at the Vidhan Soudha on September 15. The route map of the Human chain will be published with a QR code so that anybody can come and join the human chain between 9 and 9.30 am," said Mahadevappa.

This year’s event is organised by the Social Welfare Department in association with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Higher Education, Primary and Secondary Education, Forest, Ecology, and Environment and Kannada & Culture departments. PTI JR ROH