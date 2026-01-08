K'taka woman 'disrobe' episode: NCW takes cognizance of incident, seeks report

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) The NCW on Thursday took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of an incident in Hubballi, where the police have been accused of disrobing a woman BJP worker, and said it has sought for a detailed report from the police within five days.

The National Commission for Women said the conduct, if established, amounts to a grave violation of a woman's dignity, personal liberty, and protection from gender-based violence.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing viral video from Hubballi, Karnataka, showing a female party worker allegedly being assaulted and her clothes torn during arrest by police personnel," the NCW said in a post on 'X'.

It said that the Commission's Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar has strongly condemned the incident.

"Such conduct, if established, amounts to a grave violation of a woman's dignity, personal liberty, and protection from gender-based violence," it said.

The NCW further said a letter has been sent to state DGP asking that a FIR be registered (if not already done), conduct a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation, including examination of video evidence, initiate strict departmental and criminal action against erring officials, if misconduct is found; and ensure medical aid, psychological support, rehabilitation, and compensation to the victim as per law.

"A detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought within 5 days," it added.

The opposition BJP in the state has accused the police of disrobing the woman party worker, after a video of the woman in a police vehicle went viral on Wednesday, leading to a controversy.

The police, however, have refuted the charges stating that the woman herself had taken off her clothes, while being detained on charges of abusing, threatening and assaulting a Congress corporator.

State BJP leaders welcomed the NCW's suo motu cognizance.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the NCW taking suo motu cognisance of the Hubballi incident is a serious indictment of the Congress government's failure to protect the dignity of women in Karnataka.

"When visuals emerge showing a woman in a deeply vulnerable and humiliating condition during a police arrest, the first duty of a responsible government is to ensure accountability, transparency and justice. Instead, what we witnessed was defensiveness, denial and an attempt to trivialise public outrage," he posted on 'X'.

It is deeply unfortunate that under the Congress regime, constitutional bodies are compelled to step in to remind the State of its most basic duty - safeguarding a woman's dignity and personal liberty, he added.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the Hubballi incident has made the entire state hang its head in shame.

"Through this, the police themselves have become like Dushasana (villainous Kaurava prince in the epic Mahabharata)," he alleged, as he demanded that this case be handed over to a judicial inquiry.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra welcoming NCW's move said, while the NCW acted with the urgency and seriousness the matter deserved, it is deeply unfortunate that in Karnataka, the State Women's Commission chose to shield the police instead of standing with the victim.

"This disturbing response exposes the Congress government's complete failure of its constitutional and moral responsibility to protect the dignity, safety, and rights of Dalit women in the State," he posted on 'X'.

"When institutions mandated to safeguard women's rights function as extensions of the Congress party office, accountability collapses and public trust is irreparably damaged. Such politicisation of statutory bodies is not merely an administrative failure, it is a grave betrayal of justice itself," he added. PTI KSU SA