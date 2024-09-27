KTM can further revitalise the tourism sector in Kerala: Min Riyas

Kochi, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Travel Mart has a big role in further boosting the tourism sector in the state in the context of positive signs of quick revival in the post-COVID period, according to Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The minister said that in the last two years, Kerala has set a record for the arrival of domestic tourists, and Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will add momentum to this.

Riyas was inaugurating the expo of the 12th edition of KTM, the country's largest travel mart here on Friday.

The minister said Kerala Tourism's recently released campaign video, 'Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram,’ which captures the state's diversity and scenic beauty, is receiving a great response from travel enthusiasts worldwide.

"The campaign will attract more tourists in the current season, and the new edition of KTM is an important component of Kerala tourism that will accelerate its growth," Riyas said.

"In all, 2,893 buyers from across the world and Indian states are participating in KTM. This is also the best edition of the biennial event in terms of buyer patronage." The KTM has 2,035 domestic and 804 foreign buyers from 76 countries keen to explore the state's unique tourism products and varied destinations.

The minister added that KTM would provide an excellent opportunity for the sellers to showcase their products and increase the number of tourist arrivals and bookings in the state.

Meanwhile, experts participating in a seminar organised as part of the KTM, said that the state was a global model for inclusive tourism.

With its wide range of resources, Kerala's emphasis on equality makes the state a global model for inclusive tourism, an international business relations expert said at the seminar.

Such an egalitarian culture will particularly boost the state at a time when new-generation tourists bear a progressive mindset and hosts need to cater to their social preferences, MissionRespo- Responsible Tourism Strategies founder Rika Jean-Francois noted at the Kerala Travel Mart.

"We see a general rise in the demand for the participation of local people while promoting tourism. Kerala has for long been moving in this direction with its emphasis on Responsible Tourism," the German delegate told the seminar, which was moderated by Jose Dominic of CGH Earth Experience.

Noting that winds of change are a feature of any sector, Jean-Francois said the hospitality industry should tune into customer needs.

"The way you have been doing it is an example for the rest of the world," she reiterated at the session on 'The Way Forward for Kerala Tourism'.

Joel John, who is CEO of destination wedding planner Rainmaker Events, said the monetary worth of the country's marriage market stands at USD 130 mn.

"Kerala has a huge scope for hosting intimate weddings, yet the state has only 15 venues suited to conduct them despite having the largest number of five-star hotels in the country," he noted.

As international wedding destinations are becoming fatter and bigger, Kerala must make good use of the trend, John said. "Wedding tourism is the future of Kerala’s tourism," he added. PTI TGB TGB SA