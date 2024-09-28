KTM delegates sees potential for plantation tourism in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 28 (PTI) Experts at the ongoing 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) here have opined that Kerala Tourism will reach a new level if the potential of the state's plantation region, spread over 7,12,000 hectares, is fully utilised.

Experts said if the state government supports the diversification of the plantation sector, it will become the hallmark of Kerala tourism.

At present, only five per cent of the state's plantation area has been sanctioned for diversification, as these are the most beautiful tourist spots with lush greenery.

Jose Dominic, the first president of Kerala Travel Mart Society and the head of CGH Earth, described the plantations as the hospitality industry's "gold mine".

"If the tourism promoters are allowed to invest in the plantation sector, it can do wonders," Dominic said.

He also pointed out that the existing buildings in the plantations can also be converted into rooms and allied infrastructure for tourism activities.

KTM Society President Jose Pradeep said the plantation region is the most suitable for fully tapping the tourism potential of Kerala's verdant hills.

Meanwhile, the foreign tour agents at the KTM are deeply impressed by Kerala's huge potential as a preferred destination for honeymooners, saying they intend to promote this fascinating facet of the state in their respective countries.

According to them, apart from Ayurveda, honeymoon packages are the much sought-after product from the state’s tourism sector.

In the ongoing event at the Sagara-Samudrika Convention Centre in Willingdon Island, they are mainly scouting for exciting honeymoon packages for their clients.

Veronica Rioseco, a Tour Agent of Nomades Chile in Chile, who has travelled across India before, is visiting Kerala for the first time to market the state's honeymoon destinations.

"We are focusing on Kerala's honeymoon packages and family holiday packages. Normally, South American people go to Golden Triangle (Jaipur, Agra and Delhi) but rarely come to South India. But now the scenario is changing," she observed.

Rioseco said the pristine beaches, picturesque landscape, different people, balmy weather and boating through the backwaters of Kerala are ideal for making it a hub of honeymoon destinations.

Diego Celma, of Increble Mundo from Spain, said most of his clients are couples and they prefer Kerala for honeymoon trips.

This has forced him to introduce a special tour package connecting India and the Maldives, KTM said in a release.

Of the 808 foreign buyers from76 countries at KTM 2024, 67 are from the UK, 60 from the Gulf and 55 from the US.

While the buyers from Russia total 34, those from the rest of Europe total 245.

There are 41 buyers from Africa; others are from East Asia. Maharashtra (578) tops the domestic buyers, followed by Delhi (340) and Gujarat (263).

The buyers at this edition of KTM clocked the highest-ever total of 2,839 (vis-à-vis the standing record of 1,305 in 2018), while the domestic category added up to 2,035.

The expo at the mart will be open for the public on September 29 from 2 PM. PTI RRT RRT ROH