KTR alleges Telangana funds being diverted for Maha polls, seeks EC intervention

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday called for heightened vigilance by the Election Commission at the Maharashtra-Telangana border, alleging misuse of public funds for electoral influence ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

"The Election Commission should take direct control of monitoring borders between Maharashtra and Telangana. Such intervention is essential to halt the flow of Telangana's money into Maharashtra," KTR said at a press conference where he raised the issue of alleged corruption in AMRUT scheme tenders.

The BRS leader targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he was "deceiving Maharashtra's people through misleading campaign advertisements using Rs 300 crore of Telangana government funds".

"The ruling government in Telangana is spending hundreds of crores to advertise unfulfilled promises," KTR said, urging Maharashtra voters to "verify these claims with Telangana residents".

The BRS leader recalled how the central government had previously flagged the use of funds from Karnataka's Valmiki scam during Telangana elections, but said no corrective measures were implemented.

The BRS leader also called upon Maharashtra voters to support regional parties rather than national parties like the Congress and the BJP, citing the success of regional forces in states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in challenging the BJP's dominance.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled for November 20.