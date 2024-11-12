KTR seeks probe into Telangana's AMRUT tenders

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday demanded a central investigation into alleged irregularities in AMRUT scheme tenders worth Rs 8,888 crore in Telangana, claiming Chief Minister Revanth Reddy awarded a Rs 1,137-crore contract to his brother-in-law's firm.

Addressing a press conference a day after meeting Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue, the BRS leader alleged that the contract was given to Shodha Infrastructure Ltd, owned by CM's relative Sujan Reddy, despite the firm lacking requisite technical and financial qualifications.

"This is a clear violation of Article 191(1) of the Constitution and bears a strong similarity to the office-of-profit case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren," KTR said, adding that such violations could lead to disqualification of public representatives.

"Since the local authorities are the deciding authorities when it comes to allotment of AMRUT tender, a chief minister surely can get his way around to get the project allotted to his brother-in-law," he said.

The AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme focuses on improving urban infrastructure, particularly water supply and sewerage systems in selected cities.

The Centre should investigate not only this particular case but also the entire AMRUT tender allotment of Rs 8,888 crore in Telangana, the BRS leader said.

KTR said that the Union Minister has promised to investigate the alleged corruption in AMRUT tenders, requesting time until the upcoming parliamentary session to gather necessary information.

Questioning the BJP's "silence" on the issue of corruption, the BRS leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing "local corruption" despite previously calling Telangana an "ATM" for the Congress.

He also questioned the "silence" of eight BJP MPs from the state on various corruption allegations against the Congress government.

"Union Minister Khattar has promised action on the AMRUT tender issue. If the central government fails to address this during the parliamentary session, we will raise it in Rajya Sabha," KTR said.

KTR also raised concerns about state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who faces corruption allegations and is under ED investigation.

He demanded transparency regarding the minister's recent alleged meeting with an industrialist and questioned contracts being awarded to the minister's son's company.

"After the ED’s involvement, Adani met with the same minister, raising further questions about these associations. ...Ponguleti must disclose the details of his meeting with Adani," he said.

The BRS leader also accused Congress of engineering defections, citing the recent absorption of ten BRS legislators into the party.

"Congress party has completely lost the moral ground to speak about party defections after welcoming our legislators with open arms," KTR said. PTI LUX RT RT