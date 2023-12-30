KTS an experiment of cultural confluence to reinvent bond between Varanasi, TN: MoS Education

Varanasi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an experiment of cultural confluence to re-invent the age-old bonding between the two historically significant regions of India, Union Education Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Saturday.

The minister made the comments at the valedictory ceremony of the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam which began on December 17.

"The Kashi Tamil Sangamam underscores the synthesis of ancient and modern elements and has been an experiment of cultural confluence to re-invent the age-old bonding between the two historically significant regions of India," he said.

"It strongly conveys the message that our rich culture is a unique amalgamation which preserves the essence of our country's traditions while embracing the rapid advancements in and around the world," he added.

The 14-day event was attended by 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The delegates were divided into groups named after seven sacred rivers of the country and each comprised 200 members -- students' group (Ganga), teachers' group (Yamuna), professionals' group (Godavari), spiritual group (Saraswati), group of farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers' group (Sindhu) and group of traders and businessmen (Kaveri).

More than 42,000 people had registered till December 8 to attend the sangamam, of which 1,400 were selected by a committee.

"Kashi has long been a renowned centre for education, trade and crafts, attracting students for Vedic studies in ancient times and even sending its own scholars to Kanchipuram, another ancient learning hub.

"This legacy continues in the modern day, with the prestigious BHU drawing students from all corners of India. Similarly, universities in Madras, once attracted countless seekers of higher education, further solidifying the interrelationship between Tamil Nadu and Banaras," the minister said.

"This bond extends beyond academia, with literary exchanges between writers of both regions playing a crucial role in igniting the flame of India's freedom movement," he added.

Stalls at the Namo ghat showcasing handloom, handicrafts and cuisine gave delegates an insight into the rich aspects of Tamil Nadu's and Kashi's art and culture, officials said.

Cultural programmes, combining the cultures of the two places, organised during the evenings, were a major attraction for the visiting delegates, they said.

Seminars, discussions and lectures were organised to deliberate on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom and handicrafts as well as modern innovations, business exchanges, EdTech and other next-generation technologies "Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are blessed with a rich tapestry of puranic legends and pilgrimage traditions, embedded in their very souls. Not just from Tamil Nadu, but from across India, countless individuals have felt the draw of Kashi's holiness, making it a destination visited at least once in their lifetime.

"And from our own state, people flock to Kashi seeking its spiritual bounty. Yet, its significance extends beyond the divine," Singh said.

"In essence, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam stands as a testament to the enduring spiritual and intellectual bond between these two ancient cities, the minister said.

"By celebrating their shared history, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting mutual understanding, the Sangamam lays the groundwork for a future where cultural enrichment and lifelong learning remain at the heart of our journey," he added. PTI GJS RHL