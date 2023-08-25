Kuber Group director among 3 injured in Rolls-Royce and tanker crash in Nuh: Officials

Nuh (Hr), Aug 25 (PTI) Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was among three people injured in the incident in which a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway here, a police official said on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

However, according to the FIR registered on August 22 at the Nagina police station, it was the luxury vehicle that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker.

As a result, the tanker lost its balance and overturned, according to the FIR.

The oil tanker driver and his helper were killed, while the three occupants of the Rolls-Royce were injured.

A police official said the Kuber group director was among the three people who were in the Rolls-Royce.

Police said Malu was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram and is undergoing treatment.

Malu's statement will be recorded once he is discharged from the hospital, said the police official. PTI COR CHS IJT IJT