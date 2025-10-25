Kuchipudi exponent Arunima Kumar leads UK, Polish students in dance recital 'Samarpanam'

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A group of young dancers from the United Kingdom and Poland came together under the guidance of renowned Kuchipudi exponent Arunima Kumar to present a tribute to Indian mythology and traditions at the finale of the India-UK cultural event “Samarpanam” here.

The dance recital was held at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, on Sunday evening. Among the international students who performed was Anoushka Sunak, daughter of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Akshata Murty.

The performance opened with Arunima Kumar and her senior students from Poland presenting a piece dedicated to the sun.

Deeply rooted in Indian mythology, the dance offered bhajans to deities such as Shiva, Krishna, Vishnu, Durga, and Kali.

Kumar and her younger students appeared in coordinated bright pink and orange costumes, while the Polish dancers began in red and white before changing into vibrant green ensembles.

Among the evening’s performances was an original piece choreographed by Kumar, featuring veteran theatre director Sunit Tandon who recited Shakespeare’s 65th Sonnet to a violin accompaniment. The work brought together the words of the Bard with the movements of Indian classical dance.

Kumar also presented a piece dedicated to goddess Kali, performing the Tarangam technique by dancing on the rim of a brass plate.

It concluded with the bhajan "Achutam Keshavam", in which Kumar and her students portrayed mythological scenes such as Krishna’s childhood stories and the Mahabharat episode of Draupadi’s "vastraharan".

Presented by Arunima Kumar Dance Company (AKDC), in collaboration with the British Council India and the India Habitat Centre (IHC), the initiative included masterclasses with legendary gurus like Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran, Kuchipudi veteran Vanashree Rao and Chhau dance exponent Shashadhar Acharya.

The event was attended by Akshata Murty, her parents -- author Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, British Council India Country Director Alison Barrett and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Kumar, who was recently honoured with British Empire Medal (BEM) by King Charles III, said her work is driven by a mission to connect the diaspora to Indian culture.

"After my wedding, I went to London and saw a huge gap where children were not aware of their culture and didn't understand their roots. So I left my corporate career to build an institution which would be professional and give them the values that I have grown up with.

"I started AKDC which is now the largest institution of Kuchipudi in the UK, training children and also working inclusively, performing, choreographing, and collaborating to create a truly open and accessible organisation," the 47-year-old told PTI.

Sudha Murty emphasised the global reach of Kuchipudi and its ability to connect people with Indian culture.

"We have a good relationship with the UK and we have many things in common. Kuchipudi has crossed the sea and gone to the other end. And they are performing it there and coming back here to see the roots. It is a beautiful combination of tracing your roots, enjoying your culture and also coming from other part of the world to India.

"I feel when you're away from roots, then you're always pulled towards it," she told PTI.

Akshata Murty noted the impact of dance on her daughter and how it helped her connect with her Indian roots.

“My daughter has been one of Arunima’s students for a long time, and this dance has brought out in her and the other students incredible qualities, musicality, rhythm, form and posture, along with an appreciation of the arts. As a parent, I am most grateful for her to connect to her Indian roots.

"As someone who grew up in India and is raising her kids in the UK, this form of cross-cultural partnerships is so important,” she said.

Cameron said she was grateful to Kumar for bringing the two countries together, solidifying their cultural partnership.

“It is wonderful to celebrate such a fantastic and vibrant cultural example of the India-UK partnership… It has been an amazing year for the India-UK relationship, but this programme is part of the ambition we have for our relationship,” she said.

Barrett praised the dance group for bringing Kuchipudi to the forefront of global cultural dialogue.

"We are excited to experience this incredible art form, which perhaps hasn’t had the attention and respect in the light that it deserves. I remember the first time I experienced Indian dance was sitting in a small room in Varanasi, watching Kathak, trying to follow the gestures and listening to the ghungroos.

"Later, I was really proud that my daughter learnt Bharatanatyam when we lived in Chennai, whose rhythm she still carries in her soul. So I really believe that performances and art exchanges like this are very important and they can connect you to a culture you never want to leave,” she said. PTI SMR RB BK RB RB