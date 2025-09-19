Kudmi Samaj rail and road roko programme illegal: Cal HC

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday held that the proposed rail and road roko programme announced by Kudmi Samaj in West Bengal’s Purulia district from September 20, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, is illegal and unconstitutional.

A division bench presided over by Justice Sujoy Paul said there were no changed circumstances which may compel the court to take a different view of the programme than what it had held in September 2023 on a similar protest by the organisation.

The bench directed the state government to act in accordance with its earlier order of September 19, 2023, to ensure normal life is not affected. The order had termed the programme illegal and unconstitutional, and directed the state government to deploy additional forces, and, if necessary, seek support from neighbouring states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh to prevent protesters’ influx into the core protest area.

The court also directed the Samaj to abide by its undertaking that the indefinite blockade will not disrupt medical and emergency services, law and order, or the fundamental rights of citizens.

The Samaj has been holding such demonstrations every year in September since 2022.

The court had said the state government, if required, can also requisition central forces to ensure normal life.