Kuki apex bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, scrapping of FMR

Imphal, Oct 26 (PTI) Kuki Inpi and Kuki Chiefs Association opposed the proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border and scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), claiming these "threaten to infringe upon the cultural, traditional and historical rights of indigenous communities".

The central government earlier this year decided to cancel the FMR, which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without a visa. It also decided to erect a fence along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The two apex bodies of the Kuki-Zo community, in a joint statement issued on Saturday, claimed that the movement of people across the India-Myanmar border is a vital lifeline for maintaining social, cultural and family ties across the border.

"The proposed fencing disregards the unique geographical and social conditions of this region, where borders cut across traditional lands and family networks. The imposition of artificial barriers risks fracturing our communities, isolating families, and erasing the continuity of cultural practices vital to our identity," the statement said.

The two bodies called upon the government to recognise the historical significance of the Free Movement Regime and its integral role in upholding the rights and cultural heritage of tribal communities.

"We urge the authorities to reconsider this fencing project and to ensure that any border-related measures are implemented with full consultation and respect for the rights and aspirations of indigenous people," it said.

"Any development proposed or executed against the will and sentiments of the Kuki people will be considered a threat to our culture and identity and will be befittingly responded by Kuki people," it said.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar, of which only 10 km has been fenced and work on another 20 km was underway.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has long claimed that the porous border has led to massive influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into the state, leading to demographic changes and flourishing of illegal poppy plantations in the hills.

Singh had also claimed that the porous border has led to a rise in smuggling of drugs.

The Centre had earlier said that the idea behind the fencing is to not only stop the misuse of FMR, which is used by insurgent groups to carry out attacks on the Indian side and flee towards Myanmar, but also to put a halt to the influx of illegal immigrants, and paralyse drugs and gold smuggling networks.

More than 200 people have been killed in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. PTI COR ACD