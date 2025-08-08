Kuki civil society groups launch economic blockade along NH 2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Aug 8 (PTI) Kuki civil society organisations (CSO) on Friday launched an economic blockade on the supply of all essential items along National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district, officials said.

Several trucks carrying essential items to Kangpokpi and Senapati districts were stranded, they said.

The blockade was observed to protest the ongoing indefinite bandh by Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) against the movement of Kuki people between Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, officials said.

The Kangpokpi district-based Working Committee Kuki CSO called the blockade along NH-2 (from Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland), which serves as a vital supply route for essential items to the state.

The Kuki civil society groups had alleged that the authorities as well as the Centre have been reluctant to address the issue and has "compelled them to take up the decision to impose total blockade on the supply of all essential food items through the National Highway 2 (Imphal to Dimapur) from August 8 until the matter is resolved.

Security forces deployed in the area have been briefed and asked to remain alert and vigilant, officials said.

Precautionary measures including area domination, patrolling and checks for carrying illegal arms have been taken up as well.

The development came after the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee did not withdraw "the indefinite restrictions imposed on the movement of the Kuki-Zo people between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur since July 15.

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee had imposed a ban on movement on Kukis between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts to protest the “unauthorised construction” of a road connecting the two districts by Kuki organisations.

The Committee also demanded that all Kuki SoO camps be shifted from Naga majority areas and poppy cultivation be stopped.

The SoO camp is a place where cadres of militant outfits with which the government has signed a suspension of operations stay. PTI COR NN