Kuki delegation meets MHA representatives in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday met the representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and discussed issues concerning the community, including the aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people.

The meeting between the KZC and the MHA concluded on a positive and constructive note, a release issued by the organisation said.

The two-hour long discussion focused on key issues concerning the ongoing movement and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people, it said.

The KZC delegation was led by its chairman Pu Henlianthang Thanglet and comprised eight members, including prominent leaders representing various tribes within the Kuki-Zo community.

During the deliberations, the KZC emphasised the need for greater public consultation before any definitive decisions are made.

The MHA took note of the concerns and reaffirmed its willingness to engage further with the KZC leadership, as both sides agreed to continue the dialogue in the near future, the release said.