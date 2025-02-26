Kuki group criticises Manipur Guv for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol

Imphal: Kuki Organisation for Human Rights (KOHUR) criticised Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, calling it an armed extremist group responsible for mass violence.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Bhalla sought Arambai Tenggol's cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state. The discussions also covered surrendering weapons under specific terms and conditions, officials said.

"KOHUR strongly condemns Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for holding a meeting with Korounganba Khuman and Robin Mangang, the leaders of Arambai Tenggol, an armed extremist group responsible for mass violence, ethnic persecution and destabilisation in Manipur," the Kuki group said in a statement.

It said the Kuki-Zo community will "not remain silent" while those responsible for their persecution are treated as political stakeholders.

Following the meeting with Bhalla, Arambai Tenggol's PRO Robin Mangang said, "The governor requested us to give up arms. We have some terms and conditions and when those are fulfilled, we will surrender the weapons."