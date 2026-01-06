Kuki group says community members will not participate in govt formation

Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) An organisation of the Kuki tribe in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday said the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not” participate in the formation of the state government, reiterating their demand for a separate administrative arrangement.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said its Governing Council, comprising all constituent bodies, held a general meeting in Churachandpur to assess the prevailing political, social and security situation in the state.

Following the deliberations, the Governing Council unanimously resolved that, in view of the current realities and the collective sentiment that the Kuki-Zo people can no longer live together with the Meitei community, the demand for a separate administration be reaffirmed in the form of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India, the statement said.

The council further said it unanimously decided that the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur”.

It also cautioned that if any individual chooses to take part in the formation of the state government, such participation would be in a personal capacity, and the Kuki-Zo Council would not be held accountable in any manner. PTI COR NN