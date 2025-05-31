Kuki groups demand maintaining buffer zones in Manipur, separate Union territory with legislature

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Kuki groups on Saturday demanded that buffer zones should be maintained in Manipur as a "protective measure" unless a comprehensive political solution such as a Union territory with legislature is achieved.

At a press conference here, co-convener of Kuki Zo Women Forum Chong Haokip reiterated the demand for carving out a Union territory with legislature from Manipur and said, "This is not against any community, this is a step required to ensure safety and right to existence of Kuki people." She said that this demand should not be seen from a political angle, but as one required for safety and peace.

"Kuki-Zo tribals have been chased out of Imphal, killed like animals. We were treated like enemies. We were killed because of our identity and the security forces didn't intervene in time. Government could have saved us, but they didn't do anything," Haokip alleged.

"Those living in Imphal for years were dislocated. The faith of Kuki Zo people has been shaken. Despite having police, our people were being killed," she claimed.

C Thangminlal Doungel, interim president of Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi & NCR, said buffer zones were a critical measure taken to halt violence and restore order.

"Unless a political solution is found, the buffer zones must be maintained. The status quo is required because so far, peace has not been achieved," he said.

The Kuki representatives also said their demand is within the tenets of the Constitution.

"So many states have been reorganised, recently, Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two Union territories. So what is the thing about Manipur's integrity? The Constitution recognises integrity of the country, not of any state," said advocate Vishwajeet Singh.

Haokip said they have been forced to demand a separate administration due to the "discrimination and violence" they faced.

She also claimed that several Kuki women have faced violence, and recalled the incident when two women were paraded naked.

"Kuki women were paraded naked, and police did not do anything," she alleged.

The KSO Delhi & NCR also demanded in a statement that the government should "fence the buffer zones".

"The buffer zones must remain intact and enforced until a comprehensive political solution such as a Union territory with legislature for the Kuki-Zo-is achieved. If the majoritarian government is so hell bent on border fencing - it must also fence the buffer zones as that will act as permanent deterrent to the fragile peace in Manipur," the KSO said.

It also demanded that the governor of Manipur be also made the Lt. Governor of the newly-created Union territory with legislature for the Kukis for permanent peace in the region.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI AO ZMN