‘Neighbours, not under one roof’: Kuki-Zo MLAs urge PM for separate UT

Imphal: Ten MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community of Manipur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for an "early political settlement" to the ethnic conflict in the state.

Modi visited the northeastern state during the day for the first time since ethnic clashes between Meities and Kukis broke out in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

In a joint memorandum submitted to Modi, the legislators, including seven BJP MLAs, alleged that the community suffered "ethnic persecution" and were "totally cleansed from the valley areas.

Kukis are in the majority in the state’s hill region, while Meiteis are a dominant force in the valley area.

Claiming that the two sides can "live in peace only as good neighbours, never under the same roof again," the Kuki legislators urged the Prime Minister "to expedite the dialogue to address our demand for a separate Union Territory with Legislature.

"This alone, we believe, will bring lasting peace and a sense of security, justice, and belonging to our people," they said.

In July 2023, these ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Kuki group urged the Centre to create a separate administration for their community in the wake of the violent clashes.