Kuki organisation writes to SC-appointed official demanding probe against Manipur CM

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A Kuki organisation has demanded registration of an FIR and investigation against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh alleging conspiracy to commit "large scale ethnic violence" against the Kukis in the state.

The Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has written in this regard to the Supreme Court-appointed officer monitoring probe in cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

In a memorandum addressed to Dattatray Padsalgikar, former Maharashtra Director General of Police appointed by Supreme Court to oversee the probe into Manipur ethnic violence cases, sent through Home Secretary Govind Mohan, KOHUR gave reference of news articles on a leaked audio purportedly of the Manipur chief minister and demanded action.

The Manipur government has dismissed the recording as doctored.

The Kuki organisation also sought registration of an FIR and initiation of investigation against other unknown individuals for "conspiracy to commit large scale ethnic violence, including mass murder and sexual offences against the ethnic minority Kuki people residing within the state of Manipur, and for the commission of several overt and covert illegal and criminal actions in furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy".

KOHUR also shared an approximately 48-minute long audio recording, purportedly of the Manipur chief minister.

"In an ethnically charged up environment, the remedy of approaching the regular police in Manipur by the undersigned, that too seeking police investigation against the sitting Chief Minister is an entirely illusory exercise. It may kindly be noted that your good offices was instituted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court specifically to remedy such a situation," the Kuki organisation said.

KOHUR also said if the attached audio recording is found to be false, doctored or manipulated in the course of the investigation under the present complaint, those found responsible for the making and propagation of such media ought to be prosecuted in accordance with law.

Kuki groups have said the purported audio clip is evidence of the Manipur chief minister's involvement in the ethnic violence in the state.

Singh termed the clip as a "conspiracy".

Asked about the clip in a PTI interview recently, the Manipur chief minister said, "Some people are after me... there is a conspiracy. The matter is sub judice. I won't talk much about it. An FIR has been filed." Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. PTI AO AO KSS KSS