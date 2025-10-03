Kuki outfit warns Manipur Police after raid in Chandel district

Imphal, Oct 3 (PTI) A Kuki militant outfit on Friday warned Manipur Police that it will not remain a "mute spectator" after the force allegedly conducted a raid to arrest one of its leaders in Chandel district recently.

The United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, condemned the late-night raid allegedly carried out by Chandel SP Dharmendra Kumar at the residence of one of its leaders in Sajik Tampak area on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UKLF said the SP Chandel's act was serious and it would not remain a mute spectator if such action continues.

The outfit claimed that after signing the SoO agreement, it had been abiding by the ground rules and working to achieve a "political solution" for the Kuki-Zo people.

Meanwhile, police claimed the operation was conducted to apprehend a suspected drug kingpin.

"On Wednesday, acting on credible intelligence, Chandel District Police conducted an operation in T Kotlen village in Sajik Tampak area to apprehend a suspected drug kingpin. However, the person managed to escape," police said.

Police claimed that while returning, they were attacked by a mob.

The situation was peacefully resolved through dialogue with local leaders with support from the Assam Rifles and CAPF, allowing the team to return safely, police said. PTI COR MNB