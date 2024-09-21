Kuki students term Manipur govt's alert on possible attacks 'propaganda', bid to malign community

Imphal, Sep 21 (PTI) The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) on Saturday condemned Manipur government's alert about possible militant attacks on villages on the periphery of Imphal Valley as "propaganda" and attempt to malign the community.

Security advisor to the state government, Kuldiep Singh, had on Friday said that the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been put on alert in view of reports of possible militant attacks on peripheral villages around September 28.

KSO, in a statement, also criticised as "propaganda" a purported letter from the secretary of the CM to the DGP, with a copy to the security advisor, which claimed that over 900 militants have entered Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar with plans to attack peripheral villages of the rival community around September 28.

The influential Kuki students' body claimed that Singh's press conference on Friday was "carried out under duress" and raised questions on the authenticity of the purported letter going viral on social media, claiming that the signature of the secretary to the CM did not match with his original signature.

"Even though we know this is propaganda to tarnish our image as citizens of this great nation, we would like to state that we don't need anyone from outside to protect us," the KSO statement said.

It questioned how secretary to the chief minister was in possession of such sensitive information instead of the Army which is taking care of the security situation in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Singh said security forces have taken up a number of steps in the wake of reports about movement of 900 trained Kuki militants into Manipur for attacking peripheral villages. "A report on 900 trained Kuki militants entering Manipur have been circulating for the last 3 or 4 days. The input stated of planned attacks by these militants any day around September 28," Singh said.

Singh said security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages.

He said planned measures have been communicated to remote areas to ensure that any militant movements are "nipped in the bud", with intelligence shared among various agencies.

He stressed the importance of immediate action if any group movements of 30 or more militants, including their potential shelters, are detected.

Singh said that while traditional combing operations focus on seizing arms and ammunition, there is now increased scrutiny for materials used to manufacture rockets, missiles, drone components, and batteries.

"During combing operations, explosives and materials used in making bombs are to be checked. District magistrates have been alerted. All connected roads and villages within a 5 km radius towards the hills are also being checked," he had said. PTI COR ACD MNB