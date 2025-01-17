Kuki-Zo apex body seeks separate administration in Manipur's hill areas

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A four-member team of the apex body and political platform for all Kuki-Zo people in Manipur on Friday placed its demand before the Centre for a separate administration for the community and the initiation of a political dialogue to resolve its issues.

The demands were placed by a delegation, led by Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman, Kuki-Zo Council, before a two-member team of the Centre's representatives, led by interlocutor A K Mishra.

"We placed our demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur and the initiation of a political dialogue," Kuki-Zo Council spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told PTI over the phone.

The Kuki-Zo community has been seeking a dialogue with the Centre to expedite a political solution over its demand for a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Constitution for the community people living in the hill areas of Manipur.

To prevent future confrontations between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the council has been seeking complete adherence of the buffer zone by the Meiteis.

The dialogue between the Kuki-Zo Council and the Centre's representatives was held days after the council met newly-appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Churachandpur, seeking restoration of peace in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state and solutions to the issues being faced by the community.

Bhalla sought their cooperation in maintaining peace in Manipur and finding a solution.

The Centre had, in October 2024, called the MLAs belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities to Delhi for a joint meeting. But the Kuki-Zo MLAs refused to sit together with their Meitei counterparts. Both groups of MLAs met the Centre's representatives separately.

Organisations representing the Meiteis are opposed to the Kuki-Zo community's demand for a separate administration. The Meitei groups have also been seeking abrogation of the Suspension of Operation agreements with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal valley-based majority Meitei community and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo tribals since May 2023.

The violence started after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Peace continues to be elusive in the northeastern state even though there have been efforts from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table. PTI ACB RC