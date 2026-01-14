Kuki Zo community rallies in Manipur demanding Union Territory

Churachandpur, Jan 14 (PTI) Thousands of people from the Kuki Zo community on Wednesday took out a rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, demanding a political solution to issues faced by the tribal community.

The demonstrators marched for over 4 km in the district headquarters town, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a Union Territory with a legislature.

Later, leaders of the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the concerns of the community.

Similar rallies were also held in Kuki-dominated areas of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.