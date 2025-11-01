Kuki-Zo community skips Kut festival in Manipur amid ongoing ethnic tensions

Churachandpur/ Imphal, Nov 1 (PTI) The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur on Saturday refrained from participating in the state-level Kut festival, the annual post-harvest celebration observed on November 1, citing the continuing ethnic conflict in the state.

Kut, also known as the Chavang Kut, is celebrated every year by the Kuki-Zo communities across the state to mark the completion of the harvest season.

The festival has remained suspended since 2023 when ethnic violence broke out in the state.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla described Kut as "a celebration of gratitude, unity and bountiful harvest," and urged for strengthening the "bonds of brotherhood among all communities." Former chief minister N Biren Singh also extended his greetings and said, "The festival embodies the spirit of unity, peace, and brotherhood among all communities of the state." In a post on X, he said, "May this Kut bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony to every home." Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said, "The Kut festival has been celebrated for many decades and is also recognised as a state holiday. However, with the outbreak of the ethnic conflict in 2023, the community has decided to skip its largest festival." He said, "Until the community gets some kind of solution from the government, I don't think we will be celebrating the festival." PTI COR MNB