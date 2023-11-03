Kuki-Zo groups stage protest in Delhi over Manipur situation, demand separate administration

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Members of Kuki-Zo tribal groups of Manipur staged a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday and accused the state and central governments of failing to contain ethnic violence in the northeastern state that began more than six months ago.

At the protest called by the Joint UNAU Student's Forum Delhi, Kuki-Zo Women's Forum Delhi and the UNAU Tribal Women's Forum Delhi, members of the tribal communities raised the demand for a separate administration for the tribal areas.

Suhas Chakma, Director, Rights & Risks Analysis Group, said no riot could continue for six months if the state acts responsibly. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a silence over the issue.

"...when the riots continue after five months and when you have the prime minister...expressing his sentiments about what is happening in Gaza but remains silent on incidents which are taking place within the territory of India, it should explain the kind of situation or country we are living in. It is as if there are no killings, there are no conflicts," Chakma said.

Activist John Dayal drew parallels between the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the situation in Manipur.

Former Lok Sabha MP Kim Gangte slammed the central and state governments and questioned why Chief Minister N Biren Singh was continuing on his post.

"He (Singh) does not even know the meaning of 'Honourable CM'.... Why is he still sitting on his chair?" the former MP questioned.

"Where is the Union Home Minister on whom we had so much faith? We must meet the prime minister...," she said. "We also need a place where we can live. We don't want to fight. We are not fighting against Meitei brothers and sisters.... We are fighting against injustice," she added.

The protesters, carrying placards and the national flag, demanded that peace be restored in Manipur. They also demanded a separate administration for the tribal areas.

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May between the Meitei and Kuki communities. More than 180 people have been killed since then.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI AO SMN