Kuki-Zo organisations term surrender of weapons by Arambai Tenggol as attempt to gain sympathy

Imphal: Two Manipur-based Kuki-Zo organisations - Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) - have dismissed the surrender of nearly 300 arms by Meitei group Arambai Tenggol as a "mere gesture" and a "strategic attempt to improve public image" and gain "sympathy and legitimacy."

In a joint statement, the two organisations asserted that the surrender of 246 looted arms by Arambai Tenggol is merely symbolic, accounting for only 5 per cent of the 6,000 weapons looted from Imphal Valley.

"This move is a calculated effort to enhance their public image, particularly in the wake of their meeting with Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. It is a tactical ploy to garner sympathy and legitimacy. The timing of this gesture, following their meeting with the Governor, raises serious questions about their true motivations," the statement added.

Accusing Arambai Tenggol of being responsible for the deaths of more than 230 Kuki-Zo community members, the two organisations reiterated their demand for a separate administration for their people.

On the final day of the seven-day ultimatum issued by Bhalla which concluded on Thursday, Arambai Tenggol members surrendered 246 arms at the 1st Manipur Rifles battalion.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

Chief Secretary P K Singh on Sunday said the forces would take action after the expiry of the period.

In September, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh had stated that 2,681 weapons, including 1,200 looted from police armories, had been recovered. Dozens more have been retrieved by both state and central forces over the past six months.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.