Kuki-Zo students' body opposes new government in Manipur; demands separate adminstration

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Delhi and NCR, has expressed "firm opposition" to the installation of a new government in Manipur saying it lacks "moral or political legitimacy" in the eyes of Kuki-Zo people, who continue to endure displacement, insecurity, and trauma.

Members of the students' organisation held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday, seeking justice, rehabilitation and accountability for victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur. In a statement, the group said the imposition of administrative normalcy without justice, accountability, and the consent of the affected communities is unacceptable, demanding a separate administration for the hill districts.

"The scale and sustained character of violence inflicted since May 2023 have created an irreversible political rupture," the students' body said, adding that the Kuki-Zo people no longer consider themselves as belonging to the political and administrative framework of the violence-torn state.

The KSO opposed the recent installation of a "so-called popular government" in Manipur, urging the Centre for immediate acceleration of political dialogue toward a Separate Administration under a Union Territory with Legislature (Article 239 A, Pondicherry model), ensuring autonomy and constitutional safeguards.

"This government does not carry moral or political legitimacy in the eyes of the Kuki-Zo people, who continue to live under displacement, insecurity, and trauma. The imposition of administrative normalcy without justice, accountability, and the consent of the affected community is unacceptable," the statement said.

The students' body also sought arrest and investigation against individuals and groups responsible for violence, including the leadership of Arambai Tenggol, and legal action to prevent further extremist activity.

It called for an investigation into the alleged leaked audio recordings involving former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and accountability under due process of law, seeking justice and prosecution in all crimes committed against Kuki-Zo victims.

Sanctioning of critical infrastructure, including an airport in Kuki-Zo areas, to address severe transportation challenges, also found mention in its demands.

BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday, ending nearly a year of President's Rule in the state.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

President's Rule was imposed in the state after the BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh dissolved on February 9 last year, following months of ethnic violence. The 60-member assembly, with its tenure till 2027, was put on suspended animation after imposition of President's Rule.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts in protest of the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become displaced. PTI ABS ARB ARB