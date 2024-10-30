Kuki-Zo women's group demands separate Union Territory with legislature

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum on Wednesday demanded a separate Union Territory with legislature to ensure safety, justice and sustainable development for the tribal community in Manipur, a statement said.

Stating that the voices of Kuki Zo women and families must be heard, the forum said stories of those affected deserve recognition, and their sufferings cannot be ignored.

Kuki Zo women must be empowered with education, resources and support systems to rebuild their lives and assert their rights, the statement said.

"We call for unity among all communities to stand against violence and discrimination. Together, we can create a safer environment for all," the forum said.

"We demand a Union Territory with legislature to ensure safety, justice, and sustainable development for the Kuki Zo community," it said.

Tingbem, a member of the forum, said they do not want the chief minister and the Meitei-centric government in Manipur to have a say in the Kuki Zo areas.

The forum demands direct funding from the Centre and handling of all grievances directly by the Union Home Ministry, and not the chief minister or the state government in Manipur, she said.

The Centre must govern the Kuki-Zo tribals directly as part of a Union Territory with legislature, Tingbem said, adding that President's Rule must be imposed in Manipur in the interim to improve the law and order situation in the state. PTI NIT ARI