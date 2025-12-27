Kukrail Night Safari is being developed to promote ecotourism in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) To promote tourism activities in Uttar Pradesh, the Kukrail Night Safari is being developed as a major attraction in Lucknow, said a statement released on Saturday.

Inspired by the Singapore model, the Kukrail Night Safari in Lucknow is set to be India's first urban night safari, promising an after-dark wildlife experience and nocturnal animal viewing.

Alongside this, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board (UPETB) is focusing on enhancing facilities for tourists visiting the crocodile, gharial, and turtle sanctuaries located within the Kukrail Forest Area, it said.

As part of this initiative, the UPETB is developing several amenities, including a children's park, play stations, bamboo round huts, nature walk trails, an open gym and a cafeteria, it said.

In addition, parking and toilet facilities are also being constructed to ensure greater convenience for visitors, the statement said.

Additional Director of the UPETB, Pushp Kumar, said, "The board is developing tourism facilities in the Kukrail Forest Area at Rs 2 crore. These facilities will provide a pleasant and enriching experience for visitors to the sanctuaries and the night safari." Under the initiative, a children's park and play stations are being developed, where adventure games, swings, and an open gym will also be installed, Kumar said.

Keeping environmental conservation as a priority, round bamboo huts are being constructed, he said.

Along with this, nature walk trails are also being developed, enabling visitors to experience the natural surroundings of the Kukrail River up close, including trees, plants, and birds.

To further enhance tourist convenience, a cafeteria, toilets, and parking facilities are also being constructed within the forest area.

The additional director said, "Construction work has already begun and will be completed soon. Tourists visiting the Kukrail Forest Area in the initial months of the new year will be able to benefit from these facilities." These initiatives will not only promote ecotourism but also generate revenue and employment opportunities for residents. PTI NAV SHS SHS